Ed Sheeran debuts new song about mystery ex on 'SNL'

Last night Ed Sheeran hit the stage on "Saturday Night Live," and his performance has everybody talking.

The British singer-songwriter performed his upbeat new single "Sing" and also debuted a biting new track, "Don't," which tells the story of a former fling that ended badly (to say the least).

"I was seeing someone for a bit of time, and then they ended up physically involved with one of my friends in the same hotel that we were staying in, while I was downstairs," he spilled about the tune in an interview with Billboard.

The song's lyrics have people speculating about the mystery girl, with some reports saying it could be fellow British singer Ellie Goulding, who was spotted getting cozy with Sheeran at the MTV VMAs back in September.

