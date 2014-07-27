'Family Guy' debuts preview of 'Simpsons' crossover episode at Comic Con

The Griffins are headed to Springfield, in Fox's highly anticipated "Family Guy," "The Simpsons" crossover episode.

According to a Fox news release, the special one-hour show, "The Simpson Guy," will be the Sept. 28, 2014, season premiere of "Family Guy."

The episode, according to the Entertainment Weekly website, EW.com, will find the Griffin family on a road trip that takes them to Springfield, where the two iconic animated families meet.

While patriarchs of the families, Peter Griffin and Homer Simpson, bond over doughnuts; Stewie and Bart strike up a friendship over prank calls. The friendship between the families, however, may be threatened when Homer calls Pawtucket Patriot Ale a rip-off of Duff Beer.

EW.com reported that during Saturday's "Family Guy" panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, Fox showed a five-minute preview of the Simpson-Griffin episode -- which also features a cameo by Bob from another Fox animated comedy, "Bob's Burgers."