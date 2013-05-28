'Fast & Furious 6' paces record weekend

After a lackluster start to the year, the movie industry enjoyed its most robust Memorial Day weekend ever at the box office, with "Fast & Furious 6" speeding to the top spot, The Associated Press reports.

The record-breaking four-day weekend generated estimated receipts of $316 million.

Starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, the muscle-car action romp debuted at No. 1 with $120 million, making it the biggest opening weekend for a Universal Pictures release, according to Hollywood.com.