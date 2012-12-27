Forza Horizon game review

FORZA HORIZON

RATING T for Teen

PLOT Time to race

DETAILS Xbox 360, $60

BOTTOM LINE Gorgeous

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Most events are point-to-point races or multiple-lap races on closed circuits, but there are also unsanctioned street races and "showcase" events against airplanes or balloons. Online, you have plenty of straightforward eight-driver events as well as wackier games like "Infected," where you're trying to pass a "virus" from car to car. In between races, you score points with dangerous driving, such as drifting, zipping past speed cameras or passing other cars a little too closely.