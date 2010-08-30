From the look of it, Kat Von D is Jesse's girl now

After being spotted together in Las Vegas earlier this month, tattoo artist Kat Von D of the reality series "LA Ink," and tattooed motorcycle customizer and former reality TV star Jesse James appear to be officially an item.

The two were photographed hand-in-hand during the weekend in Fredericksburg, Texas, near Austin, where James, 41, now lives so that his three children can be close to their former stepmom, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock.

"They came into town early afternoon Sunday on a motorcycle," one eyewitness told Radar-Online.com of the new couple. "They were chatting, holding hands and headed towards the Admiral Nimitz Museum," part of the National Museum of the Pacific War, honoring hometown hero Chester Nimitz, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet during World War II.

"They didn't go unnoticed," one onlooker told RadarOnline.

Von D, 28, born Katherine Drachenberg, had posted "And yes, Jesse and I are dating" on her Twitter feed on Aug. 18 before abruptly removing that entry. Her Twitter account yesterday afternoon made no mention of her weekend jaunt.

Meanwhile, in an interview airing Tuesday on NBC's "Today" show, Bullock says she didn't want to use her celebrity status to speed up the process to adopt her son, according to The Associated Press.

She says: "I wanted to do everything exactly the same way everyone else did." Bullock called her adopted son from New Orleans, Louis Bardo Bullock, her "little Cajun cookie." She started the adoption process four years ago, and Louis' adoption was finalized earlier this year.

Bullock was in New Orleans this week for the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina to celebrate the opening of a school-based health clinic that she contributed to.