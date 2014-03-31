Entertainment

'Frozen' is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, report says

A 4-year-old girl named Ella loved the Disney movie "Frozen." When her Uncle Danny told her he would record her singing "Let It Go" from the movie's soundtrack, the preschooler didn't hold back. Take a listen. Credit: AP

By Rafer Guzman

The Disney film is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, having earned $1.072 billion worldwide.

That total surpasses the previous record-holder, Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 3," which earned $1.063 billion worldwide.

"Frozen" broke the record over the weekend thanks partly to a good run in Japan, where it took in $50.5 million. It is the first billion-dollar title from Disney Animation Studios and is now No. 10 on the list of the biggest global blockbusters of all time.

In the No. 9 spot is "The Dark Knight Rises," which earned $1.072 billion.

