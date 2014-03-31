'Frozen' is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, report says

The Disney film is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, having earned $1.072 billion worldwide.

That total surpasses the previous record-holder, Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 3," which earned $1.063 billion worldwide.

"Frozen" broke the record over the weekend thanks partly to a good run in Japan, where it took in $50.5 million. It is the first billion-dollar title from Disney Animation Studios and is now No. 10 on the list of the biggest global blockbusters of all time.

In the No. 9 spot is "The Dark Knight Rises," which earned $1.072 billion.