'Frozen' sing-along version to storm theaters

After news of its Oscar nomination for best animated feature, the Disney musical is being reworked in a special sing-along version scheduled to hit theaters Jan. 31.

The movie, in which Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) must stop the Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) from trapping the kingdom in eternal winter, has been a smash hit, grossing $773 million worldwide since its Nov. 27 release.

The sing-along version will feature on-screen lyrics and a bouncing snowflake to help moviegoers keep the pace. There's a fancier version scheduled for the El Capitan Theatre, where audience will be treated to indoor snow flurries and an onstage Elsa, but that's in Los Angeles. Say, isn't that where most Oscar voters live?

The sing-along "Frozen" will screen on more 1,000 theaters around the country. Check Disney.com/Frozen or facebook.com/DisneyFrozen for more information.

And just for the heck of it, here's the movie's Oscar-nominated song "Let It Go," sung in 25 languages. (App users, view the video at newsday.com/popcult.)