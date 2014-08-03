'Ghostbusters 3' reboot may feature female-led cast with director Paul Feig

The "Ghostbusters" franchise may be getting a female-led reboot thanks to director Paul Feig, known for his women-driven comedies like "The Heat" and "Bridesmaids," according to Variety.com.

The news of a "Ghostbusters" reboot comes after Ivan Reitman, the original director of "Ghostbusters" and "Ghostbusters II," dropped out of directing "Ghostbusters 3" in March, reports Variety.

It is unclear whether Feig's possible reboot will take the place of this sequel or if "Ghostbusters 3" is still in the works, but Feig is reportedly discussing directing the project with Sony, according to Variety.com.

The news of a prospective female driven "Ghostbusters" has divided the internet. A quick twitter search for "#Ghostbusters3" will bring to light the people protesting the reboot itself, protesting an all-female reboot and coming up with their own dream cast.

Feig is currently working on a comedy re-teaming him with "Bridesmaids" star Melissa McCarthy called "Spy." The film, according to Variety.com, will hit theaters Memorial Day 2015.