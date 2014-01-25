'Grace of Monaco,' starring Nicole Kidman, to open Cannes

The Weinstein Company's bio-pic starring Nicole Kidman as Princess Grace Kelly is now scheduled to open the Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.



The film has been the object of some juggling by the studio. Originally positioned as an Oscar contender for Nov. 27 of last year, the film was judged incomplete and its release postponed to March 14. A final version of the film reportedly has yet to be delivered; the studio is now releasing the music-themed bio-pic "One Chance," about the opera singer Paul Potts, on that date.



TheWrap.com reported Thursday that "Grace of Monaco" had been pulled from The Weinstein Company's release schedule, but early the next morning came news of the film's opening slot at Cannes. The movie now appears to have a release date of May 14.



"Grace of Monaco" also stars Tim Roth, Parker Posey and Frank Langella. It focuses on Kelly's transition from Hollywood royalty to real royalty as the wife of Monaco's Prince Rainier III.



