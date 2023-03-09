Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Fabulous Thunderbirds added to Great South Bay fest lineup

Two more bands — the Fabulous Thunderbirds and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening — have been booked to play the 2023 Great South Bay Music Festival.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event, which takes place July 20-23 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson (“Tuff Enuff,” “Wrap It Up”) join electric Hot Tuna, Dave Mason and local blues guitarist Kerry Kearney on opening night, July 20.

On closing day, July 23, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will play a set of Zep classics. Bonham is the son of Zeppelin’s late drummer, John Bonham, and has played the same instrument with the band in his father’s place over the years. Led Zeppelin Evening will immediately support Gov’t Mule, featuring Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes, performing “The Dark Side of the Mule,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” with laser lights and screen images. That bill also includes Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer of Dix Hills.

Tickets are currently on sale via greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com. Take advantage of the early bird pricing — $59.99 (July 20), $62.50 (July 21), $75 (July 22) and $62.50 (July 23) — through April 15. There’s also a four-day general admission pass available for $249.99. VIP tickets (limited to 400), which include seats at covered tables on a raised platform and a parking pass, are $125 (July 20), $150 (July 21), $185 (July 22) and $150 (July 23). Ultra VIP tickets (limited to 200), which include seats at covered tables on a raised platform, on-site parking, air-conditioned bathrooms, swag bag and meal tickets, are $199 (July 20), $225 (July 21), $250 (July 22) and $225 (July 23).

The festival is presented by Island Federal Credit Union and sponsored by Manhattan Beer.