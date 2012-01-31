Entertainment

Guns N' Roses to play 3 NYC concerts

Guns N' Roses, with lead singer Axl Rose, perform at...

Guns N' Roses, with lead singer Axl Rose, perform at the Rock and Rev Festival in Sturgis, S.D., during the 70th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (Aug. 14, 2010) Credit: AP

By KEVIN AMORIMkevin.amorim@newsday.com

Welcome to the jungle, baby. And by jungle, we mean Roseland Ballroom, Terminal 5 and The Ritz. Guns N' Roses announced Monday that it will invade Manhattan during Fashion Week. Axl Rose and the band, which is now DJ Ashba on guitar; Dizzy Reed, keyboards; Tommy Stinson, bass; Richard Fortus, guitar; Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, guitar; Chris Pitman, keyboards; and Frank Ferrer, drums, will play Roseland on Feb. 10, Terminal 5 on Feb. 12 and the legendary Ritz -- which is now known as Webster Hall -- on Feb. 15. Tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday.

