Guns N' Roses to play 3 NYC concerts

Welcome to the jungle, baby. And by jungle, we mean Roseland Ballroom, Terminal 5 and The Ritz. Guns N' Roses announced Monday that it will invade Manhattan during Fashion Week. Axl Rose and the band, which is now DJ Ashba on guitar; Dizzy Reed, keyboards; Tommy Stinson, bass; Richard Fortus, guitar; Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, guitar; Chris Pitman, keyboards; and Frank Ferrer, drums, will play Roseland on Feb. 10, Terminal 5 on Feb. 12 and the legendary Ritz -- which is now known as Webster Hall -- on Feb. 15. Tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday.