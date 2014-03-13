Hal Douglas dead; 'Forrest Gump,' 'Coneheads' movie voice-over king was 89

You've probably never seen him, but you've heard him more times than you know. Hal Douglas, whose low, resonant voice graced the trailers of motion pictures for decades, died last Friday.

Douglas's trailer credits included movies as diverse as “Forrest Gump,” “Philadelphia” and “Coneheads.” Along with Don Morrow, the voice of the “Titanic” trailer, and Don LaFontaine (the man most closely identified with the trailer cliché that begins “In a world...”), Douglas was one of Hollywood's go-to voices.

He spoofed himself, and his profession, in a trailer for the 2002 documentary “Comedian,” about Jerry Seinfeld. It's possible that more people saw the trailer, which was has been viewed on YouTube 714,000 times, than the film. Here's that trailer, which shows Douglas in action:

(App readers, watch it here: http://bit.ly/1fXDfa0.

