'Hangover' star Justin Bartha ties the knot

It looks like Justin Bartha is officially off the market.



The 35-year-old star of "The Hangover" franchise married personal trainer Lia Smith in an intimate Hawaii ceremony on Saturday, according to multiple sources.



The pair, who were first spotted together last year, kept the guest list short, but A-list pals such as Resse Witherspoon and Jesse Eisenberg were in attendance, according to People Magazine.



Bartha and his new wife were first spotted together in January 2013, and announced their engagement that May.



The actor has previously been linked to Ashley Olsen and Scarlett Johansson.