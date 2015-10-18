Hollywood Life: Angelina Jolie on preventive surgeries

Angelina Jolie talks openly about her decision two years ago to go public with her preventive double mastectomy and, earlier this year, to reveal the removal of her ovaries, in the November issue of Vogue.

"It really connected me to other women. I wish my mom had been able to make those choices," she said.

She described the procedures as brutal. "We did joke that I had my Monday edit. Tuesday surgery. Wednesday go into menopause. Thursday come back to edit, a little funky with my steps," she said.

Since having the surgeries, Jolie says: "I feel grounded as a woman. I know others do, too. Both of the women in my family, my mother and my grandmother, started dying in their 40s . I'm 40. I can't wait to hit 50 and know I made it."

Remini steps in

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

From dancer to co-host she goes. Leah Remini, 45, competed on the 17th season of "Dancing With the Stars" with partner Tony Dovolani, and this season she'll be calling the shots alongside Tom Bergeron. The actress will fill in for co-host Erin Andrews starting Monday night while Andrews covers the World Series as Fox's sideline reporter.

Singer Olivia Newton-John is scheduled to be the guest judge for Monday night's "Famous Dance"-themed show.

Would Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas make a good couple? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.