Hollywood Life: 'Bachelor' Chris Soules on his love life

Things didn't work out for former "Bachelor" Chris Soules and the woman he picked to give his rose, Whitney Bischoff. Now Soules is saying it may be time for him to start looking for love again.

"I'm ready to date, but there was a while there where . . . I had no interest in dating," he said. "After you date 30 women over a two-month period and having an engagement and all of that take place, I think any human being would want to take a little time and just sort of gather their thoughts and get back to the real life and get back to me."

Soules, who turns 34 next week, did add that his top priority is his career in agriculture, and he's not concerned about finding someone who enjoys farming. "I'm open to that, but it's hard to find," he said. "So I'm more interested in finding a person to fall in love with who's my best friend and that I have a lot in common with, but it doesn't have to be farm-related."

Ruffalo's message

Mark Ruffalo showed off some skin on Twitter this week, but it was all for a good cause. The actor, 47, posted a shirtless photo of himself as part of a campaign by One For The Boys, an initiative that wants to raise awareness that men can also get breast cancer and they should get checked for the disease. The awareness video for the organization features other actors, including Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Douglas.

