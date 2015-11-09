Hollywood Life: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani romance grew over divorce talk, source says

Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale might have been shocked by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romance, but as it turns out, they were actually the ones who brought them together.

HollywoodLife.com has learned that things only started heating up between Shelton, 39, and Stefani, 46, when they began working on new music together after their respective divorces. The two spent so much time talking about their splits from Lambert, 31, and Rossdale, 50, that they eventually just connected on a deeper, more romantic level.

"Things started heating up between Blake and Gwen when they started working on their song together," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "It was actually Blake's idea to write a song with her and when he suggested it, Gwen was over the moon. . . . They were both really open and vulnerable while writing the song together, a country ballad about a relationship gone sour. It really sealed the deal for them both and solidified them as a couple."

Don't count out reunion

When asked if a "That '70s Show" reunion would happen in the near future, Topher Grace told HuffPost Live last week "Probably not! Everyone seems really busy!" However, don't count it out completely. Grace, 37, says there's no bad blood among the cast, and they'd all like to have a reunion someday.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Should Corey Gamble propose to Kris Jenner? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.