Hollywood Life: Celine Dion resumes Las Vegas residency

Celine Dion resumed her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday after leaving for a year so she could care for her husband, René Angélil, who is suffering from throat cancer.

The Grammy-winning singer, 47, looked stunning for her return in a long-sleeved Zuhair Murad Couture sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit in front. Tousled waves completed her look.

Dion said it was her husband's idea for her to perform again, even though Angélil, 73, is still ill. "I cannot wait," Dion told ABC News about singing again. "It's been a while and, as you know, I still love performing so much."

She was greeted by the applause and cheers of fans when she came out on stage. Online, Dion also received many tweets of support from her admirers.

Cowell talks 1D break

We all know One Direction is planning to take a break after releasing its fifth album. Simon Cowell, the group's manager, told The Daily Mail he knew the break was coming and added it's necessary because of 1D's heavy workload.

But will the English-Irish boy band get back together after their hiatus is over? "I hope so, but like I said, it's not going to be because of any pressure from me," Cowell said.

