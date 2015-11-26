Hollywood Life: Chris Brown helps out needy before Thanksgiving Day

Chris Brown made his way to South Jamaica yesterday to hand out turkeys to people in need, and shared photos of the experience on Instagram. He also shared a message to other celebrities urging them to give back and thanked 50 Cent, who possibly helped put the event together, and is also a native of the neighborhood.

In the first photo a smiling Brown, 26, appears shown in the back of a truck passing out poultry. In another post, Brown wrote: "I honestly challenge the celebrities. We think about ourselves all the time and take everything for granted. Driving nice cars, jewelry, pretending to be something we aren't. Let's give back because it's the right thing to do."

Happy new couple?

Model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik recently sparked speculation they were dating after they were photographed leaving a post-American Music Awards party together on Sunday.

The two were again photographed together on Tuesday, when they had dinner at nightclub The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with Hadid's sister, Bella, 19.

