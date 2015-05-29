Hollywood Life: Chris Brown on surrendering 'to life and all its blessings'

In an Instagram post, Grammy Award-winning singer Chris Brown admitted that he hasn't always liked himself.

"I always thought I knew the concept of love," Brown wrote Thursday. "Fame and money can get in the way of that. Most of my issues always deal with love and me being in my feelings. Not to mention me being a dog sometimes."

Brown, 26, who celebrated his daughter's 1st birthday this week, added that he has been jealous, angry and controlling. "There has been times where I looked in the mirror and hated the person I see."

He added that he is ready to "surrender to life and all its blessings" and that he now refuses "to be petty and attention seeking."

Sizing up McCarthy

Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy's clothing line debuts in August, and she hopes it makes plus size women feel good about themselves.

"People don't stop at size 12. I feel like there's a big thing missing where you can't dress to your mood above a certain number. [Malls] segregate plus size," McCarthy, 44, told More magazine. "It's an odd thing that you can't go shopping with your friends because your store is upstairs hidden by the tire section."

The "Spy" star, who has lost more than 50 pounds, joked "I could eat healthier, I could drink less. I should be learning another language and working out more, but I'm just always saying, 'Ah, I could get hit by a bus tomorrow.' "

