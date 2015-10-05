Hollywood Life: David Boreanaz hints at 'Bones' departure

Could "Bones" go on without Booth? David Boreanaz, who plays FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth opposite Emily Deschanel as Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan on Fox's long-running forensic procedural, hinted to E! that this could be his last year with the show.

"For me, personally, I think it's time. I think that 11 seasons is great," he said. "I mean, one season is great. . . . For me it's great to see the show come to an end and do it the way we want to do it."

Boreanaz, 46, has teased before that he might leave the show. In 2012, he tweeted "Done. That's a series wrap for me folks! #Bones." The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox/5.

Leto's latest hair: Pink!

Oscar winner Jared Leto showed off his bubble gum pink hair Thursday at the Balmain after-party during Paris Fashion Week. This comes after he has rocked platinum and lime green hairstyles.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leto, 43, first surprised everyone in March when he cut off his ombre locks into a short, platinum style. Soon after, he dyed his hair bright green for his role as the Joker in the upcoming movie "Suicide Squad." At the Video Music Awards Aug. 30, Leto debuted hot pink hair, and wrote on Instagram: "It's not pomegranate its pink XO #VMAs @mtv."

Did you love Miley Cyrus' performance of "Twinkle Song" on "Saturday Night Live"? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.