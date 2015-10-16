Hollywood Life: Elle honors women in Hollywood

For Elle's Women in Hollywood issue, eight powerful women grace the covers.

Amy Schumer, Carey Mulligan, Kate Winslet, Dakota Johnson, Salma Hayek, Gena Rowlands, Alicia Vikander and Ava DuVernay are Elle's cover girls, all of whom have changed Hollywood in their own ways.

All eight women will be honored at the 22nd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on Monday "to celebrate the creative contributions they have made to the world of film -- both in front of and behind the camera." Also, Rowlands will be honored with the L'Oréal Paris Legend Award and Dakota Johnson will receive the Calvin Klein Spotlight Award.

Among the celebs who sing the praises of these women inside the issue are screenwriter Aaron Sorkin; actors Brie Larson, Bill Nighy and Alfred Molina; and "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Drake loves Canada

Drake has apparently never had a problem approaching beautiful women. But when it comes to locking down his future wife the Grammy Award-winning rapper, who turns 29 on Oct. 24, is quite picky. In a new interview for W magazine's Art Issue, he opened up about the one key requirement he has for the woman he'll marry.

"I plan to spend the rest of my life there [in Toronto]," Drake said. "When I think about the girls I want to get romantic with, it's a girl from Toronto."

