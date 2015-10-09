Hollywood Life: Jennifer Hudson opens up about family tragedy

It's been seven years since Jennifer Hudson had to deal with the brutal murders of her mother, brother and nephew. The Oscar-winning star opens up about the tragedy in the November issue of Glamour, including how agitating it is when people attempt to relate to her grief.

"It's frustrating as hell to me to have somebody who ain't lost nothing try to talk to me about it," Hudson said. "I want to say, 'Don't even bother, because you know nothing.' But you never know how much you can get through until you're going through it."

Hudson, 34, credited her strength to her son, David, 6, who was born a year after the murders. "I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom and raising my own child," Hudson said. "I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.' "

No selfies for Blanchett

You won't catch Cate Blanchett taking a selfie anytime soon.

"I cannot for the life of me work out why adults are participating in that," the Oscar winner told Yahoo. Blanchett, 46, added that selfies are just a sad cry for validation from others. "People constantly are taking pictures of ourselves to send them to people to see if they like me. 'Do they like me?' It's pathetic, the whole thing about people worrying about what other people are going to think," she says.

