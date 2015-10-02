Hollywood Life: Kelly Clarkson cancels tour

Expectant mom Kelly Clarkson was set to bring her "Piece by Piece" tour to 10 Canadian locations followed by November stops in Ireland, Scotland and England. On Wednesday, it was revealed on Clarkson's website that she was canceling the rest of the tour.

"I am truly sorry that I have to cancel the remainder of my tour dates," Clarkson's official statement said. "I was so looking forward to sharing this tour with all my amazing fans in Canada and the UK. Unfortunately my doctor is telling me I have to stay on vocal rest, but I am working hard to get better as fast as possible."

Refunds are being issued to ticket holders, and no word has been given about rescheduling dates. The pop star, 33, had canceled six tour dates last month when her doctor put her on vocal rest.

Gomez tour is a go

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is launching a world tour in support of her album "Revival" which drops next Friday. Gomez shared the news Thursday via a video announcement on Instagram.

"I will be going from the U.S. and Canada from May until July and later in the year, going around cities," Gomez, 23, said in the video. She told fans to visit her official website for more details. Apparently, they followed her instructions and crashed her site.

