Hollywood Life: Kendall Jenner says early modeling days weren't easy

Top model Kendall Jenner told V magazine that breaking into the fashion world didn't come easy.

"You have no idea how many doors closed on me and how many adults were either initially reluctant to take a chance working with me or who outright laughed at me behind my back," she said.

Of all her modeling jobs, nothing tops landing a Calvin Klein campaign, said Jenner, 19. "This will be my first billboard on Sunset [Boulevard], which I'm ecstatic about," she said. "It's really humbling, and honestly, I am a pretty shy person, but being part of the Calvin campaign and seeing myself up there will be a dream come true."

'Revenge' to end

"Revenge," ABC's prime-time soap that took place in the Hamptons -- though it wasn't actually shot there -- will air its last episode on May 10, Sunil Nayar, executive producer of the ABC series, told Entertainment Weekly Wednesday.

"We can officially tell our fans that this will be the end of the story," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We've been talking to the network and we all just wanted to make sure that we felt very confident. Now that everybody has seen the finale . . . everybody understands that as much as we all adore the show, it has hit exactly the mark it needed to end. This is the series finale of 'Revenge' that will be airing in a couple weeks."

