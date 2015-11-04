Hollywood Life: Khloé Kardashian keeping mum on James Harden relationship

Khloé Kardashian has been surprisingly tight-lipped about her relationship with James Harden since they've gotten together -- and it's because of Lamar Odom.

The 31-year-old reality TV star admits that her marriage with the former Lakers standout has her torn about her new romance with the Houston Rockets player.

"I've learned from experience you just never know what happens in life," she tells Yahoo! Style. "I've chosen to keep things closer to my heart until I figure it out. I love hard, I love who I love, and I don't make any qualms about it. And I can't wait for that to happen. I think I was so open and honest about my relationship with Lamar -- which I don't regret for a second; it was the best time of my life -- but because you can't just show these wonderful things and then not show the other stuff, like 'Oh! Lamar disappeared!' I had to explain I was going through a divorce, and people appreciate that and relate to that."

Love takes a turn?

It doesn't look like things are going to be happily ever after for Rick Ross and Lira Galore. The 39-year-old rapper and his girlfriend, a model, are pumping the brakes on their whirlwind relationship according to TMZ.com, and things are reportedly so bad that they've even ended their engagement. It has yet to be confirmed what the couple's blowout fight was about, but things were bad enough that Galore has already moved her things out of Ross' mansion in Georgia, TMZ said.

