Hollywood Life: Kim Kardashian says 'pregnancy is the worst experience'

Kim Kardashian isn't having the happiest pregnancy on earth, according to her website.

The reality TV star, 34, began her blog post MOnday by saying "I'm gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL! I don't enjoy one moment of it and I don't understand people who enjoy it. My mom and Kourtney clearly did! More power to them but I just don't relate!"

She went on to say: "I'm not sure why I don't like the experience like others do. Maybe it's the swelling, the backaches or . . . how your body expands and nothing fits. I just always feel like I'm not in my own skin. It's hard to explain. I don't feel sexy, either -- I feel insecure and most of the time I just feel gross."

Franco's bar mitzvah

James Franco is finally a man . . . at least in the eyes of Jewish religion. Over the weekend, the actor, 37, was bar mitzvahed in a ceremony for charity, and he posted about it on Instagram.

The event was to raise money for his pal Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Franco read from the Torah and went through all the official motions during his ceremony. The celebration will continue Oct. 17 when Rogen hosts the fourth annual Los Angeles Variety Show on Oct. 17 at the Hollywood Palladium.

