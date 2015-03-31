Hollywood Life: One Direction reassures fans after Zayn Malik's exit

Most Directioners are still in panic mode after Zayn Malik walked away from One Direction, but Harry Styles and Liam Payne insist that everything is going to be OK. A video of Styles spreading love to thousands of screaming fans who came out to support the boys in Johannesburg, South Africa, after Malik's exit last week is making the rounds on the Web. "You've always been there for us and we will always be there for you," Styles, 21, said during the concert on Saturday. After the show, Payne, also 21, took to Twitter with this message: "I can see a lot of people thanking us for staying but your the real Heros here thanks for not thinking it's finished." We love how these young men keep reassuring us that things are going to be OK even though Malik, 22, is gone.

Bieber sings again

Justin Bieber, 21, is back on stage. On Sunday, Bieber hit up the Ultra Music Festival to perform "Where Are Ü Now" with Diplo, 36, and Skrillex, 27. Bieber sang his heart out and showed off his dance moves. The performance came a day after the Canadian pop star joined Ariana Grande, also 21, during the Miami stop of her tour to help her sing "Love Me Harder." Bieber unfortunately forgot some of the words but apologized to Grande.

Do you think Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are back together? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.