Hollywood Life: Lamar Odom discharged from Las Vegas hospital, report says

The road to a full recovery will be a long one for Lamar Odom, 35, but he took a major step forward on Monday when he was told by his doctors that he is healthy enough to be moved to Los Angeles, where he can receive further treatment, according a new report.

The former NBA player -- who was found unconscious in a legal Crystal, Nevada, brothel on Oct. 13 -- was transported via ambulance to Las Vegas' Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. E! News reported Monday night that after spending several days in a medically induced coma, Odom has recovered enough that doctors feel he can be discharged.

While he is far from being fully recovered, E! News cited sources who said that he is now communicating, moving his arms and legs and breathing on his own. People magazine reported Monday night the move to Los Angeles was done in a medical helicopter with estranged wife Khloé Kardashian, 31, who had been making medical decisions for him while he was unconscious.

New 'House' mates

The welcome mat is out for Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy at "Fuller House." The dance siblings reportedly will be joining Netflix's "Full House" spinoff as the love interests of on-screen sisters Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. Maks will be romantically involved with Bure's character, D.J., and his younger brother will find love with Sweetin's character, Stephanie, Us Weekly is reporting.

