Hollywood Life: Sam Smith's romantic take on James Bond theme song

James Bond once fought the "man with the golden gun." In the next 007 movie, "Spectre," he'll have a theme song from the man with the golden voice, Sam Smith. The singer debuted "Writing's on the Wall" on the BBC's "The Radio Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw" on Friday.

The lyrics emphasize romance as much as espionage. While Smith sings, "I never shoot to miss," he also says "I want to feel love run through my blood."

Smith, 23, was very excited when he previewed the song on Instagram, and he even posed as a Bond girl in a hilarious photo. The song is available on Spotify and iTunes and will be heard in "Spectre" when the movie hits theaters on Nov. 6.

Weaver will bust ghosts

It's official: Sigourney Weaver will join Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig in "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig's reboot of "Ghostbusters." She is the latest cast member from the 1984 original to join the remake, along with Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd.

"Gang, trying to keep surprises but this is about to leak, so I'll tell you myself: the awesome Sigourney Weaver is going to be in our movie," Feig tweeted Friday.

