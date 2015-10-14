Hollywood Life: 'Scream Queens' star Lea Michele on voicing the part

Since the name of the new Fox series from "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy is called "Scream Queens," we assumed that Lea Michele would be doing a lot of screaming. Looks like we were mistaken.

"They say I do a really good scream face without having to scream," Michele, 29, says in the November issue of Women's Health magazine. The actress' screams, which seem eerily real on the series, are actually dubbed.

"I refuse to scream on the show. Ryan got me in a booth one day and I told him 'I'm screaming, like, twice and then you're going to have to use it the whole season,' because I'm a singer," she said. "I was there with Ariana Grande and we were like 'We can't scream, this is our gift.' "

Panettiere's depression

Hayden Panettiere has entered a treatment center for postpartum depression. The 26-year-old actress did not hide her motherhood troubles from the public and admitted she had a difficult time adjusting to her role as a mommy after giving birth to her daughter, Kaya Klitschko, in December.

The "Nashville" star "is voluntarily seeking professional help at a treatment center as she is currently battling postpartum depression," her rep revealed to People magazine and confirmed to Hollywood Life. "She asks that the media respect her privacy during this time."

