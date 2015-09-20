Hollywood Life: Will Rihanna and Travis Scott get more serious?

Rihanna, 27, is getting hot and heavy with Travis Scott, 23, but he doesn't want to get serious with her until her former flame, "Loyal" singer Chris Brown, 26, approves.

"Travis really digs Rihanna and believes he can have a future with her. He's had many women in his life, but none of them compare to how sexy, intelligent and loving Rihanna is," a source tells Hollywoodlife.com.

But the Houston-based rapper is afraid of breaking the bro code when it comes to dating the "Diamonds" singer. "He's very aware of her emotional attachment to Chris. Travis knows Chris, and he doesn't want any issues with him due to the fact that he's getting close with RiRi. Man to man, Travis wants to talk to Chris and clear the air, as well as get Breezy's blessing. It's out of respect for Chris," says our insider.

Dazed and confused?

Jessica Simpson, 35, dropped by Home Shopping Network on Thursday to promote her new line of denim. However, the mother of two seemed to be really excited about a pair of gray jeans, and everyone noticed. Slurring some words, and appearing confused, Simpson was pretty visibly not herself, and viewers took to Twitter to slam the actress.

But HSN president Bill Brand supported the star, telling Entertainment Tonight on Friday, "Of course she wasn't drunk." Brand, who called Simpson a "top-notch professional," added "She was here. She was thrilled to be here. I can tell you our team loved working with her."

