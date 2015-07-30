Hollywood Life: Zayn Malik signs music deal with RCA Records

Zayn Malik is getting ready to make some new music. The former One Direction member announced via Twitter Wednesday that he's just signed a deal with RCA Records.

"I guess I never explained why I left," he tweeted, referring to his exit from 1D in March. "It was for this moment to be given the opportunity to show you who i really am! #realmusic #RCA !!"

Even though Malik, 22, is no longer under the same Syco Music/Columbia Records label as 1D, he's still a part of their musical family. RCA is owned by Sony Music Entertainment, which owns Columbia Records.

There's clearly no bad blood between Malik and his former bandmates. On the group's five-year anniversary last week, Liam Payne, 21, thanked Malik on Twitter for the memories they made during the time he was a part of the group.

Kardashian's hyped up

Kim Kardashian is the new spokeswoman for Hype Energy drinks, and her first hyped-up task as their ambassador was starring in a wild new commercial.

The spot starts with Kardashian, 34, channeling 1950s and '60s film icon Audrey Hepburn as she cruises on a bicycle featuring a basket full of energy drinks. She crashes, lying sprawled on the ground, which leads to her dreaming that she's 18th century French queen Marie Antoinette and sipping Hype out of a champagne flute. After that, she wakes up and appears on-screen wearing several modern-day outfits.

