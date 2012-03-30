I am Alive: an intense survival game
I AM ALIVE
RATING M for Mature
PLOT Survivors of a disaster need your help
DETAILS Xbox 360,
PlayStation 3
BOTTOM LINE Worth owning
While not always perfect, I Am Alive skillfully mixes several genres and gives you a gritty and intense survival game that punishes you for the decisions you make as often as it rewards you for good deeds. In this desperate existence, you can choose to help a starving family, but it may mean another will suffer. You may use ammo to free captured citizens, but then, when thugs arrive, you can't defend yourself.