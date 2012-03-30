I am Alive: an intense survival game

I AM ALIVE

RATING M for Mature

PLOT Survivors of a disaster need your help

Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

PlayStation 3

BOTTOM LINE Worth owning

While not always perfect, I Am Alive skillfully mixes several genres and gives you a gritty and intense survival game that punishes you for the decisions you make as often as it rewards you for good deeds. In this desperate existence, you can choose to help a starving family, but it may mean another will suffer. You may use ammo to free captured citizens, but then, when thugs arrive, you can't defend yourself.