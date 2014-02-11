Idina Menzel singing at Oscars ceremony

The Tony-award-winning actress from Woodbury will perform "Let It Go," from the animated Disney musical "Frozen," at the 86th Academy Awards ceremony next month.



"Let it Go" is nominated for best original song, while "Frozen" is up for best animated feature. The performance will mark her first time performing an Oscar-nominated song at the awards show.



News of Menzel's appearance followed soon after the announcement that Pharell Williams would perform his Oscar-nominated song "Happy." That leaves only two nominated performers still outstanding: Karen O, the singer and co-writer of "The Moon Song," from the sci-fi romance "Her," and U2, whose song "Ordinary Love" is featured in the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."



This year's best original song category includes only four nominees instead of the usual five. One, "Alone Yet Not Alone," from the faith-based film of the same name, was rescinded after its composer was judged to have improperly lobbied voting members.

