'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy says he's committed to change after domestic violence arrest

LOS ANGELES — “ Vanderpump Rules ” star James Kennedy says he is determined to make changes and seek sobriety after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence for allegedly throwing his girlfriend to the ground.

“I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life,” he said Tuesday via Instagram, in his first public statement since the arrest. “I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward.”

Late on the night of Dec. 10, officers in Burbank, near Los Angeles, were sent to a residence after a report of a man and woman arguing, according to police records. A woman told officers that her boyfriend lifted and threw her to the ground.

Kennedy, 32, whose legal name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested and released from jail after posting bail. The Burbank city attorney was to determine whether he would be charged; there was no immediate reply to an email seeking comment on whether charges are planned.

Authorities did not name the woman involved, but Kennedy is in a relationship with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ally Lewber.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In her own Instagram statement on Saturday, Lewber said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I’m okay and taking the time I need right now.”

Kennedy, the London-born reality TV star and DJ, has appeared on 10 seasons of “ Vanderpump Rules,” a Bravo and Peacock series based on the lives of workers at the swank restaurants of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump.

The show is set to be rebooted with a new cast for its 12th season.