Jay-Z makes it clear: Beyoncé not pregnant

As duly reported in this space last month, superstar singer Beyoncé is not pregnant. Her mother, fashion designer Tina Knowles, said at that time on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Us magazine's pregnancy story was incorrect.

Now Beyoncé's husband, hip-hop singer and music-industry mogul Jay-Z, has told Howard Stern the same thing. "No," he answered simply, nearly 50 minutes into a 57-minute interview on Stern's satellite radio show Monday, when co-host Robin Quivers asked, "Are you two expecting a child?"

"They put . . . [that rumor] in the paper on every slow news day," he went on. "And everyone goes for it. I really sit back and wonder when people are going to stop." If Beyoncé is ever pregnant, he said, "The day that happens, I don't think Newsday is going to know before my grandmother."