Jennifer Lawrence nude photo leak 'flagrant violation of privacy,' reps say

Jennifer Lawrence's publicists were quick to respond when nude photos of the "Hunger Games" actress began circulating on the Internet on Sunday, calling the leak "a flagrant violation of privacy."

"The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence," Lawrence's reps Bryna Rifkin and Liz Mahoney said in the written statement, according to several media outlets, from Us Weekly to USA Today.

The images first appeared on the image sharing site 4Chan, and Lawrence was not the only victim: Nude images purportedly of Ariana Grande, Kirsten Dunst, Victoria Justice, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Kate Upton also surfaced on the website.

Winstead, 29, a singer and actress who has appeared in horror films including "Final Destination 3" and 2011's "The Thing," bypassed a rep and took to Twitter to slam the leak herself, writing in two consecutive tweets, "To those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, hope you feel great about yourselves. ... Knowing those photos were deleted long ago, I can only imagine the creepy effort that went into this. Feeling for everyone who got hacked."

Justice, 21, also tweeted about the photos, but unlike Winstead and Lawrence, she denied the images are authentic.

"These so called nudes of me are FAKE people. Let me nip this in the bud right now. *pun intended*."