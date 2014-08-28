Joan Rivers in stable condition after surgery complications, report says

Comedian Joan Rivers' condition has been upgraded from critical to stable after she was rushed to an NYC hospital Thursday, according to E! News.

Rivers, 81, was undergoing throat surgery that morning at a Manhattan clinic when she stopped breathing and was rushed to Mount Sinai hospital, TMZ reported midmorning. Shortly after, the site reported her in critical condition, sourcing the NYPD. E!, which airs Rivers' "Fashion Police" show, later reported Rivers had stabilized.

Rivers' daughter and reality show co-star, Melissa, and grandson, Cooper, reportedly took an early morning flight from Los Angeles to be with her. Just Wednesday, Rivers was out and about in NYC promoting her newest book, "Diary of a Mad Diva."