Justin Bieber accused in attempted robbery, reports say

Justin Bieber may have been involved in an attempted robbery in the L.A. area, according to reports sourcing the Los Angeles Police Department.

USA Today and other outlets are reporting the pop star, 20, has been accused in an incident reported to cops Monday night. Bieber had not been questioned or arrested as of late Tuesday, an LAPD officer tells USA Today.

Police say it is unclear what items might have been stolen, or whether the incident took place at a home, business or other location -- though they did confirm it happened in the San Fernando Valley area. The alleged victim was not hurt, the officer says.

According to TMZ, a woman tells the gossip site she was at Sherman Oaks Castle Park, a miniature golf complex, with her 13-year-old daughter Monday night, when she saw Bieber and his entourage begin to get into an altercation with other people in the batting cage there. She says when she reached for her phone to take photos, Bieber came over and demanded her phone, reached into her purse to grab it when she refused, and eventually ripped it from her hands -- but gave it back to her when he saw it was locked. The woman says Bieber wanted her to erase any photos, but that she showed him she had taken none.

Bieber was arrested in January on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with an expired license in Miami. He pleaded not guilty to those charges. The singer also has assault charges pending in Toronto, and a vandalism investigation still open in Los Angeles.