Justin Bieber deposition video: Don't ask him about Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber thinks he was "detrimental" to his own career, doesn't have warm feelings for Katie Couric and doesn't recognize mentor Usher by his full name -- or at least that's what one might glean from a taped deposition he gave on March 6 in a lawsuit against his bodyguard.

The video, a TMZ exclusive published Monday on the celebrity gossip site, paints Bieber in an unflattering light, to say the least. Bieber, 20, is mostly uncooperative, and comes off as sarcastic and arrogant -- replying with more questions than answers to an attorney's prodding about the singer's relationship with his security, and with his ex, Selena Gomez, among other topics, relevant and irrelevant. (Don't ever ask about Selena Gomez.)

According to TMZ, the deposition lasted four and a half hours and pertains to a June 2013 incident during which photographer Jeffrey Binion says Bieber ordered his bodyguards to attack him when Binion was taking photos of the singer outside a Miami recording studio. (Bieber and his security staff have been involved in several similiar incidents: Bodyguard Hugo Hesny was arrested and charged with stealing a photographer's camera Feb. 25 in Atlanta. Both Hesny and Bieber are being sued in connection with the June incident -- hence, this deposition.)

While none of this can be good for Bieber (especially if he wants to shed his bratty reputation), the deposition highlight reel, cut into a series of clips by TMZ, is most definitely entertaining. (Watch them here on TMZ: http://tmz.me/1dHR5Li)

Some of the most amusing takeaways:

1. It's true: He really is still broken up about losing Selena Gomez. (Head in hands: "Don't ask me about her again." Tension comes to a head and Bieber's lawyer stops the interview.)

2. He's not sure if this is a deposition or a press interview -- but he wants the counsel to quit acting like Katie Couric. (Related: "This feels like a '60 Minutes' interview.")

3. He probably doesn't know his mentor's full name. ("Do you know Raymond Usher IV?" "No." "Do you know anyone by the name of 'Usher'?" "Usher, that sounds familiar.")

4. His vocabulary is ... not vast. (When asked if Usher was "instrumental" to Bieber's career: "I was found on YouTube. I think I was detrimental to my own career." Someone in the background quickly suggests that he must have meant "instrumental," and Bieber agrees. Still -- Freudian slip?)

5. When you say "film," he assumes you mean a movie (maybe "Believe," in theaters last Christmas?), not paparazzi video being used in this lawsuit. ("Is this a film? You said this is a film.")

On the whole, it's difficult at points to tell whether the Biebs is truly confused or just trying to gum up the legal process. Watch the video and let us know what you think of Bieber's latest bad-boy behavior.