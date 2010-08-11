JWOWW files police report about missing items

Franklin Square's "Jersey Shore" girl, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, filed a police report Saturday, but Nassau County police are being more or less mum.

"She did file a report, but that's all we're saying," Public Information Officer Mary Verna told Newsday Monday.

The filing reportedly involves items missing from the Franklin Square home Farley shared with former boyfriend Tom Lippolis, said the celebrity-news website RadarOnline.com. Lippolis instigated their breakup, Radar said, after Farley was photographed last week canoodling with one Roger Williams from Tom's River, N.J., who had been to the show's house/set but not on camera since he was dating a girl who worked at Hemingway's Café in nearby Seaside Heights.

Lippolis told RadarOnline, "I took nothing but my own belongings and my bed." As for the breakup, "I am . . . beside myself, but am ready to move on."

Neither Farley nor Lippolis could be reached for comment.