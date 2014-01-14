Kanye West under battery investigation after man allegedly hurls racial slurs at Kim Kardashian, reports say

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department after a man told police the rapper assaulted him Monday.

People.com reports that according to a source close to West's fiancé, Kim Kardashian, the man -- who held the door open for Kardashian as she entered a building to meet West for an appointment -- was the instigator.

The source claims the man began yelling racial obscenities at nearby paparazzi, and then after Kardashian told him his choice of words was "not cool," directed his anger toward her.

At that point, the reality TV star, 33, "was seriously afraid for her life. He was going nuts," according to the source.

TMZ.com, which broke the story, reports the man said, "I will kill you, —," and, using a racial slur, called her a "— lover."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When West, 36, arrived to meet Kardashian, the man ran into a nearby chiropractor's office and the couple followed him, according to People. That's where West allegedly hit the man, People reports.

"The named suspect was identified as Kanye West by the victim and several witnesses," police said in a statement obtained by People and other outlets. "Mr. West had left the location prior to officers' arrival. As of this writing, BHPD detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation."

Kardashian plans to file a police report against the man for making criminal threats, and has already met with her lawyer, according to TMZ.

West, who has a history of lashing out at paparazzi, still has misdemeanor counts of criminal battery and attempted grand theft pending in L.A., stemming from an encounter with a photographer in July at Los Angeles International Airport, in which the rapper allegedly tried to steal the pap's camera. He has pleaded not guilty and claims self-defense, but could face a year in jail if convicted.