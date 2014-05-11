Kim Kardashian celebrates first Mother's Day with baby North West

If Kim Kardashian didn't Instagram her Mother's Day, did Mother's Day really even happen?

Luckily, we don't need to philosophize because the reality TV star and social media darling did not disappoint her 14 million followers.

New mom Kardashian, 33, posted a black-and-white photo Sunday, clad in white, lounging on a plush rug and hoisting her nearly 1-year-old baby North into the air.

"This little girl has changed my world in more ways than I ever could have imagined!" she captioned the photo on her first Mother's Day. "Being a mom is the most rewarding feeling in the world! Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!"

Kardashian also posted photo and video of the wall of roses, hydrangeas and peonies she was gifted for the occasion by her rapper-fiance Kanye West (because why give someone a bouquet of flowers when you could give them a wall?).

