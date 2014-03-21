Kim Kardashian, Kanye West cover Vogue

In the rumored Kanye West vs. Anna Wintour battle, it appears Kanye has won.

After long-running reports that the rapper has been trying to convince the Vogue editor-in-chief to put his fiancee, Kim Kardashian, on the magazine's cover, she finally did -- and naturally, Yeezus is there, too, on the April issue.

Appropriately, when the cover image was released Friday, the Internet lost its collective mind. And in related news, this may or may not be the first time Vogue has used a hashtag on its cover, too. (Couldn't they have done better than #WorldsMostTalkedAboutCouple? Brevity is the No. 1 rule of Twitter, Vogue.)

