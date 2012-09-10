LeAnn Rimes is treated for anxiety, stress

Country music star LeAnn Rimes has entered a facility to treat anxiety, according to her representative.

"LeAnn has voluntarily entered a 30-day inpatient treatment facility to cope with anxiety and stress," spokesman Marcel Pariseau told People magazine Thursday. "While there will be speculation regarding her treatment, she is simply there to learn and develop coping mechanisms. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

Rimes checked in on Wednesday, a day after her 30th birthday, People said.

Rimes told the magazine, "This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be."

"My wife is the most remarkable and courageous woman I know," her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, 39, told People. "I am so proud of her for having the strength to finally take some time for herself. I will be with her every step of the way."