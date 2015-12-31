LI arts events raise curtain on new year

Celebrate the arrival of 2016. Or, if you’re not looking forward to returning to the factory next week, stave off those midwinter/post-holiday blues by seeing a new show or taking in others you may have missed that are in their final weekends.

‘Dreamgirls’

A based-on-a-true-story musical that changes the names of the principals, “Dreamgirls” dramatizes in song the rise to the top of The Supremes — known here as the Dreamettes. The original Supremes — Diana Ross, Flo Ballard and Mary Wilson — are depicted in a sometimes unflattering light, along with their manipulative manager, Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. It’s a messy, romantically entangled travail captured in such showstopping numbers as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” which has been sung by two Jennifers — Holliday in the 1981 Broadway Tony winner and Hudson, who won an Oscar for her role in the 2006 film.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Jan. 17, BroadHollow Theatre Company’s BayWay Arts Center, 265 E. Main St., East Islip. Also, Feb. 6-27, BroadHollow Theatre at Elmont, 700 Hempstead Tpke.

TICKETS $20-$25; 631-581-2700, broadhollow.org

The Nancy Atlas Project

Bay Street launches a monthlong “Fireside Sessions” concert series led by Nancy Atlas and her band of journeymen rock and blues musicians. Atlas and company have become one of the hottest acts on the East End, opening for everybody who’s anybody, among them Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Toots and the Maytals, Jimmy Buffett and Crosby, Stills and Nash. So you never know who might show up as a special guest. The Nancy Atlas Project is joined Saturday night by violinist Randi Fishenfeld.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30, Bay Street Theatre, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor

TICKETS $25; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Royal Opera House Ballet

This straight-from-the-U.K. video screening features Carlos Acosta’s new choreography of Bizet’s “Carmen” in a mixed program that includes works by Liam Scarlett (“Viscera”), Jerome Robbins (“Afternoon of a Faun”) and George Balanchine (a Tchaikovsky pas de deux).

WHEN | WHERE Noon Sunday, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

TICKETS $15; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

It may be a little late for “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” but this is your last chance this season to catch the holiday spirit with a classic musical about little girl who doesn’t believe in Santa and a Macy’s Kris Kringle, hired by her mother, who claims he’s the real thing.

WHEN | WHERE 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, 250 Main St.

TICKETS $69-$74; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

‘The Rat Pack Is Back’

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. impersonators return to downtown Patchogue to welcome in the new year. But this time they’ve brought along a lady you may have heard of — Marilyn Monroe — to join in their Rat Pack revelries.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St.

TICKETS $54-$89; 631-286-1133, gatewayplayhouse.com

Guild Hall Museum

It’s the last weekend for a trio of art exhibitions featuring works by Hamptons artists, living and dead: paintings by Cornelia Foss, “Dancing With Truffaut: Stephanie Brody-Lederman” and “A Sense of Place: Selections From the Permanent Collection,” along with “Portraying Artists: Photographs by Walter Weissman,” which runs through Feb. 21.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton

ADMISSION Free; 631-324-0806, guildhall.org