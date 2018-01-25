With no New York team in Super Bowl LII, hometown pride can still be stirred up and victory tasted on Saturday, Feb. 3, at soup bowl competitions around the Island.

At the 19th annual Long Island Chowder Contest at The Snapper Inn in Oakdale and the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce-sponsored SOUPer Bowl XI, two dozen Long Island eateries will be ladling out championship clam chowders, chicken soups and other classic belly warmers.

The competition is expected to be heated as judges, including local foodies and celebrities, slurp up and weigh in on some trophy-worthy soups.

“One of the local pizza places has a chicken noodle soup that’s to die for, with great broth and tons of chicken and noodles,” says Bobbie Polay, executive director of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors and staffs the contest between the community’s eateries at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Experimenting with soup is in at the Snapper Inn, where “tweaking” of classic recipes produced last year’s “Southwest-style chowder with a Cajun tater tot” floating in it, says restaurant manager Joshua Shortell.

Here are side-by-side stats for this year’s contests.

19th annual Long Island Chowder Contest

WHEN | WHERE Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at The Snapper Inn, 500 Shore Dr., Oakdale

INFO 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com

ADMISSION $10 suggested donation benefits the Great South Bay Nature Conservancy

The Snapper Inn’s main dining room transforms into The Chowder Room with restaurateurs serving soup at banquet-style tables. Connetquot River views and a wood-burning hearth add to the cozy ambience.

ATTENDANCE Up to 200 people

SOUPS Manhattan clam chowder, New England clam chowder, seafood bisque.

SETUP Contest organizers are considering a break with tradition by adding a people’s choice award for the first time. Five gourmet judges from Long Island’s restaurant scene will award the main prize.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPS The Snapper Inn, Manhattan clam chowder; La Tavola, New England clam chowder; The Irish Coffee Pub, seafood bisque.

THIS YEAR’S CONTENDERS Up to nine eateries are expected to participate, including The Snapper Inn, The Oar Steak & Seafood Grill in Patchogue, Cowfish in Hampton Bays, The Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip and La Tavola in Sayville.

SOUPer Bowl XI

WHEN | WHERE Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington

INFO 516-883-6566

ADMISSION $10 ($3 younger than 12)

Volunteers will ladle out samples at soup stations in the church fellowship hall. Tables for soup eating and note-comparing will be set up around the hall.

ATTENDANCE 600

SOUPS Include chicken noodle, potato leek, Greek lemon, escarole and beans, red lentil, pasta fagioli, Italian wedding, turkey chili, sweet potato & butternut squash and cauliflower Parmesan bisque.

SETUP Taste all 15 soups and vote for your top three on a ballot. The winner receives a people’s-choice award. A separate judges’ choice award will be determined by a celebrity panel including sportscaster Len Berman.

LAST YEAR’S CHAMPS The potato soup by O’Hara’s Ale House & Grill won both the judges’ and people’s-choice awards.

THIS YEAR’S CONTENDERS Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, The Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main, Amalfi Ristorante and Pizzeria of Port Washington, Finn MacCool’s, Sullivan’s Quay Restaurant & Bar, O’Hara’s Ale House & Grill, Brick Osteria, Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant of Port Washington, Fish on Main, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab Mediterranean Grill, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace & Cafe, Frank’s Pizza, Port Washington Diner and Yummy Gyro.