Libraries are accustomed to opening their doors and stockpiling their shelves for the benefit of others.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 50 of them in Suffolk County will take it a step further by partaking in “The Great Give Back.” It’s a day for patrons to “participate in meaningful, service-oriented experiences,” says Jennifer Fowler, chairwoman of the event and director of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Each library was responsible for coming up with its own service-oriented project and its run time — from writing letters thanking the troops to assembling donation kits.

“As each community is unique, we felt it was important that each library decide what projects and events suit their community,” Fowler says.

The idea for this event came from a meeting with the Suffolk Cooperative Library System Youth Services team and the Public Library Directors Association of Suffolk County.

Several hundred residents are expected to participate in the inaugural event.

Here is a sampling of projects:

Amagansett Free Library

Write a note of thanks to someone you know deserving of praise, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amagansett Free Library, as part of its “Thank You Letter Campaign.”

Babylon Public Library

Salute those who serve, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s community room where materials will be provided to write letters of thanks to troops. Donations of new or gently used Beanie Babies are also being sought to send to enlisted servicemen and women.

Copiague Memorial Public Library

Come in for the Halloween costume drive from noon to 2 p.m. Donations will also be accepted on this day.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library

The Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library is holding a community scavenger hunt, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., that will take participants on an adventure through the Cutchogue and New Suffolk communities. Attendees are asked to donate items for homeless shelter Maureen’s Haven, Community Action Southold Town, a not-for-profit organization that assists low-income residents, and the North Fork Animal Welfare League. The library will also host a community breakfast where residents will have the opportunity to learn from local civic, government and charitable organizations about volunteer opportunities.

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library

The library will officially kick off a pet food drive for local animal rescue organizations that will run through the end of the month.

Hampton Bays Public Library

Put together craft kits for children in local hospitals, from noon to 2 p.m. You can also donate new pet toys, dry or canned dog or cat food, peanut butter, bird seed, animal treats, dog beds, cat carriers and other pet supplies as part of an ongoing drive to benefit the Southampton Animal Shelter.

Hauppauge Public Library

Children in grades 6 through 12 are invited to make cat and dog toys, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library

Join Southampton Animal Shelter for a visit, between noon and 2 p.m. (rain date is Oct. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.), to meet and spend time with adoptable cats and dogs.

Sachem Public Library

This off-site service project will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park on Lake Shore Road as part of a Lake Ronkonkoma cleanup. Cleaning materials will be provided. Registration is required. All ages are welcome, but children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.