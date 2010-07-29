Long Island Sound: 'Tauk of the town

'Tauk wants to build something new. It wants to say something different. "We love being experimental," says singer Alessandro Zanelli, after the band's release party for its debut album "Brokedown King" at Dominion last month. "We love to play with all these styles and coming up with our own individual feel."

Throughout "Brokedown King," elements of the band's influences are on display - Phish guitar here, Radiohead keyboard there, jazz-influenced bass lines and classic-rock drumming. If the band - Zanelli, guitarist Matt Jalbert, bassist Charlie Dolan, keyboardist Alric "A.C." Carter and drummer Adam Akpinar - decided to follow one of those directions, they could easily find themselves as a new jam band sensation or the next Incubus.

But Zanelli says that doesn't interest them. So far the direction of 'Tauk - named after the band's beloved Montauk - has worked out, landing opening slots for O.A.R. and playing festivals, including Gathering of the Vibes. It also helped them get "Brokedown King" produced by Robert Carranza, of Jack Johnson fame, and released by L.A.-based indie Rocket Science Records. Not bad for a band that started when Carter, Dolan and Jalbert were students at an Oyster Bay Middle School.

"Obviously, we're aware of the industry," Zanelli says. "A song like 'Eva' could be on the radio. We still have a lot of catchy things in the music."

However, Zanelli says 'Tauk is much more concerned about expressing itself, especially on the road, where the group plans to be for the next three months.

"Everyone in our band is saying something with the music," the singer says. "It's not just me, by writing and singing the lyrics. What we're looking to do is saying something unique when we're all saying something together."

