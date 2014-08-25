Long Island this weekend: Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and a silent auction

The Hamptons were all about giving back this weekend, with charities, silent auctions and even a celebrity ALS ice bucket challenge.

East Hampton's Guild Hall held the Celebrity Autobiography on Friday, Aug. 22. Big names like Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley participated, as well as other A-listers such as Susan Lucci and Ralph Macchio.

Also in East Hampton was an invite-only charity pool party hosted by Nick Loeb on Saturday, Aug. 23. With DJ David Katz spinning music, celebs and other Hamptons elite watched Loeb get doused with water as part of the ALS ice bucket challenge.

Over in Southampton, a charity of a different kind was underway. Horses Changing Lives cocktail reception and silent auction took place at the Sebonack Gold Club, raising awareness for equine psychotherapy. Professional polo player and Ralph Lauren model Nacho Figueras attended, as well as other high-profile Hamptonites.

